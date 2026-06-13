Enzo Balenguer of France is 2026 International Moth European Champion

The 2026 Moth Europeans conclude in L’Escala with three final races, crowning Enzo Balanger as European Champion after an intense and competitive week.

After a full week of racing, Enzo Balenger was crowned European Champion counting eight race wins, followed by Australia’s Ryan Littlechild and John Harris.

Fourth was Léo Maurin of France, fifth Victoria Schultheis of Malta and sixth Charles Cullen of Ireland.

Best placed British entries were Alex Adams 9th and Alex Hughes in 10th, and Kyle Stoneham 12th.

2026 International Moth Europeans – Leaders (37 entries)

1st FRA 1 Enzo BALANGER – – 10 pts

2nd AUS 4 Ryan LITTLECHILD – – 18 pts

3rd AUS 5171 John HARRIS – – 29 pts

4th FRA 4963 Léo MAURIN – – 52 pts

5th MLT 5167 Victoria SCHULTHEIS – – 59 pts

6th IRL 5170 Charles CULLEN – – 60 pts

7th USA 5057 Brad FUNK – – 67 pts

8th GER 5248 Kai ADOLPH – – 76 pts

9th GBR 4991 Alex ADAM – – 58 pts

10th GBR 5059 Alex HUGHES – – 72 pts

Full results available here . . .