Chris Poole sets bar on day one of Congressional Cup

Two-time Congressional Cup champion Chris Poole/Riptide Racing (USA) set the bar on day one finishing undefeated with six straight wins.

Defending champion Eric Monnin and his Swiss Match Racing Team also posted a strong performance, finishing the day at five wins and one loss.

One of the day’s standout showdowns saw Poole pushed by USA’s Christian Prendergast in a close-fought match which Poole was able to maintain the win.

Prendergast, sailing in his first Congressional Cup, later secured victory over Denmark’s Jeppe Borch in a nail-biting race featuring multiple lead changes, two penalties, and a finish decided in the final seconds.

The 61st Congressional Cup runs 29 April through 3 May, hosted at Long Beach YC, California.