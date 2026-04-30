World Sailing Rankings – April 2026

In the 28 April 2026 World Sailing Rankings, Britain has two No.1 World Ranked competitors: John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17, and Michael Beckett in the ILCA7.

Former No.1 Lily Young drops to 2nd in Formula Kite and Emma Wilson is now 3rd in IQ Foil.Other No. 1 ranked sailors are:

470 Mixed Jordi Xammar and Marta Cardona ESP

49er Hernan Umpierre and Fernando Diz URU

49erFX Georgia and Antonia Lewin Lafrance CAN

ILCA 6 Charlotte Rose USA

IQ Foil men Nicolo Renna ITA

IQ Foil women Tamar Steinberg ISR

Formula Kite men Maximilian Maeder SGP

Formula Kite women Lauriane Nolot FRA

Top World Sailing Ranked and leading GBR/Team GB sailors as of 28 April 2026:

Nacra 17 Mixed:

1st GBR – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (1)

2nd ARG – Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco

3rd Tim Mourniac and Lou Berthomieu

470 Mixed:

1st ESP – Jordi Xammar and Marta Cardona (1)

2nd GBR – Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (8)

3rd POR – Beatriz Gago and Rodolfo Pires

49er Men:

1st URU – Hernan Umpierre and Fernando Diz (2)

2nd USA – Andrew Mollerus and Trevor Bornarth (1)

3rd FRA – Erwan Fischer and Clement Pequin

GBR 7th – James Grummett and Rhos Hawes (4)

49erFX Women:

1st CAN – Georgia and Antonia Lewin Lafrance (1)

2nd SWE – Vilma Bobeckand Rebecca Netzler

3rd AUS – Laura Harding and Annie Wilmot

4th GER – Sophie Steinlein and Catherine Bartelheimer (3)

5th GBR – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (2)

Other GBR 25th – Eleanor Keers and Jessica Jobson (19)

ILCA7/Laser Men:

1st GBR – Michael Beckett (1)

2nd CYP – Pavlos Kontides (2)

3rd HUN – Jonatan Vadnai

Other GBR 13th – Elliot Hanson (19)

Other GBR 14th – Finley Dickinson (13)

ILCA6/Radial Women:

1st USA – Charlotte Rose (2)

2nd NED – Maxime Jonker

3rd IRL – Eve Mcmahon

GBR 8th – Matilda Nicholls (8)

GBR 13th – Daisy Collingridge (12)

IQ Foil Men:

1st ITA – Nicolo Renna

2nd DEN – Johan Soe

3rd FRA – Tom Arnoux

GBR 7th Finn Hawkins (5)

GBR 13th – Andy Brown (6)

IQ Foil Women:

1st ISR – Tamar Steinberg (2)

2nd ITA – Marta Maggetti

3rd GBR – Emma Wilson (1)

Other GBR 11th – Islay Watson (20)

Formula Kite Men:

1st SGP – Maximilian Maeder (1)

2nd ITA – Riccardo Pianosi (2)

3rd SUI – Gian Andrea Stragiotti

GBR 10th – Sam Dickinson (7)

Formula Kite Women:

1st FRA – Lauriane Nolot (2)

2nd GBR – Lily Young (1)

3rd AUS – Breiana Whitehead

GBR 11th – Eleanor Aldridge (4)

GBR 18th – Ella Geiger (23)

The World Sailing Rankings for Olympic Classes are administered by World Sailing. The Fleet Rankings are calculated and published approximately four times a year, depending on the calendar of events.

Each team counts their best six results over the previous 12 months; the time period is calculated on a rolling basis from the date that the rankings were published.

Full Rankings available here . . .