Semaine Olympique Française – Dinghies complete series racing

Day 5 racing at the 57th Semaine Olympique Française in Hyères completed dinghy class Elimination Series gold / silver fleet racing.

The top ten in each class now move to their medal series racing on Saturday 25 April.

The dinghy, skiff and multihull classes go through to contest the Hyeres titles in two consecutive medal races with ‘adjustered’ points from the completed Elimination Series carried forward.

British interest will focus on the men’s ILCA7, the mixed 470 and the Nacra17. In the ILCA 7 Mickey Beckett and Elliot Hanson have to overturn the eight point lead of Aussie Matt Wearn . . . they have two races to do so.

In the 470 Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Marta Cardona have a nine point advantage on of Britain’s Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris. In third are Matisse Pacaud and Lucie De Gennes of France.

The only other British presence in the Medal races is that of John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17 where they are fifth, 30 pts off leader Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco ARG, and a more doable 19 pts short of the podium.

A westerly breeze is expected to build towards 20 knots by late Saturday morning, which could just add some of the jeopardy that the IOC is looking for, if not in the manner expected.

Medal Series results for the four Olympic Board events available here . . .

Semaine Olympique Française Leaders – Day 5

470 Mixed – Leaders after 12 races (47 entries)

1st ESP Jordi XAMMAR and Marta CARDONA – – 12 pts

2nd GBR Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 21 pts

3rd FRA Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – 31 pts

ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 9 races (136 entries)

1st AUS Matt WEARN – – 15 pts

2nd GBR Michael BECKETT – – 23 pts

3rd GBR Elliot HANSON – – 35 pts

Other GBR

18th GBR Finley DICKINSON – – 133 pts

ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 12 races (84 entries)

1st IRL Eve MCMAHON – – 45 pts

2nd USA Charlotte ROSE – – 47 pts

3rd NED Maxime VAN DE WERKEN – JONKER – – 63 pts

49er Men – Leaders after 15 races (45 entries)

1st CHN Zaiding WEN and Tian LIU – – 43 pts

2nd FRA Erwan FISCHER and Clément PÉQUIN – – 50 pts

3rd IRL Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE – – 54 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 15 races (24 entries)

1st ITA Sofia GIUNCHIGLIA and Giulia SCHIO – – 65 pts

2nd AUS Laura HARDING and Helen Annie WILMOT – – 71 pts

3rd FRA Mathilde LOVADINA and Lou BERTHOMIEU – – 94 pts

GBR:

21st GBR Maddy ANDERSON and Katie DABSON – -230 pts

Nacra17 Mixed – Leaders after 15 races (36 entries)

1st ARG Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO – – 28pts

2nd ITA Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 30 pts

3rd FRA Tim MOURNIAC and Aloise RETORNAZ – – 39 pts

GBR:

5th GBR John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 58 pts

Full results available here . . .