5.5 Metres Alpen Cup – Artemis extends on second day

Artemis of Kristian Nergaard, Trond Solli-Saether and Anders Pedersen, extended their lead on Day 2 of the 5.5 Metre Alpen Cup at Riva after three more incredibly tight races on Friday.

Aspire of Przemek Gacek, Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Kilian Weiss is two points back with Marie-Françoise XXII of Jurg Menzi, Jurgen Eiermann and Kim Chabani) up to third.

The race wins went to Aspire, Shaolin of Flavio Marazzi, Andreas Kindlimann and Hans von Werdt and Artemis.



The event concludes on Saturday with two more races are scheduled.

Leading Results after 6 races:

1st NOR 57 Artemis, Kristian Nergaard, 10 pts

2nd POL 17 Aspire, Przemek Gacek, 12 pts

3rd SUI 233 Marie-Françoise XXII, Jurg Menzi, 18 pts

4th SUI 226 Shaolin, Flavio Marazzi, 19 pts

5th NOR 68 Otto, Bent Christian Wilhelmsen, 22 pts