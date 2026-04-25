44CUP Puntaldia – Nico Poons’ Charisma claims day 2

Winner of day 2 was Nico Poons’ Charisma on nine points, but demonstrating the closeness of the competition Team Nika, Black Star Sailing Team and Aleph Racing were right behind, all scoring 10 pts.

However the French team Aleph still leads at the 44Cup Puntaldia’s half way stage: four and six points respectively ahead of Teams Nika and Charisma.

For day two of the 44Cup Puntaldia the northerly had moderated to 8-12 knots and the sea flattened leaving teams with the challenge of making the best of the lighter, but still shifting, breeze.

Following a disappointing opening day when they were forced to miss two races due to a broken mast track, Christian Zuerrer’s Black Star Sailing Team returned to the race track fully back on form.

In the first race, Black Star won the pin and, last to tack in from the far left ended up pulling ahead to get the inside berth on Charisma at the first top mark rounding. She extended going left again up the second beat eventually securing her first race win.

In the second race Nico Poons’ Team Charisma extended up the left and went on to become a fifth team to win in as many races.

In the final race Markus Tornqvist’s GeMera took the win.

44CUP Puntaldia results after Day 2:

1st Aleph Racing (17) Hugues Lepic & Pietro Loro Piana 3 2 1 3 2 5 – 16 pts

2nd Team Nika (10) Vladimir Prosikhin 7 1 2 4 4 3 – 20 pts

3rd Team Charisma (15) Nico Poons 2 7 4 2 1 6 – 22 pts

4th GeMera Racing (30) Markus Törnqvist 1 3 5 5 9 1 – 24 pts

5th Black Star (27) Christian Zuerrer 4 10 10 1 6 3 – 34 pts

6th Team Aqua (28) Chris Bake 6 8 3 1 6 7 7 – 37 pts

7th Peninsula Racing (31) John Bassadone 8 4 7 7 5 9 – 40 pts

8th Artemis Racing (26) Torbjörn Törnqvist 5 5 6 8 8 8 – 40 pts

9th Wow! Sailing Team (25) Mehmet Taki & Murat Edin 9 6 8 3 4 2 – 41 pts