Semaine Olympique Française – Medal Series for the four Olympic Board events

Day 5 of racing at the 57th Semaine Olympique Française in Hyères featured the Medal Series for the four Board events

The top ten competitors of each of the four board classes, moved to their medal series racing, comprising Quarter Final, Semi Final and Grand Finals.

Gold Medal winners:

Kite Men, Maximilian Maeder Singapore, Kite Women, Lauriane Nolot France, iQFOiL Men, Grae Morris Australia and iQFOiL Women, Marta Maggetti Italy.

Lily Young was the only British Team member to contest the Medal series, going out in the Formula Kite semi-final round, placing 5th overall.

The six dinghy classes contest their Medal series on Saturday.

Semaine Olympique Française Leaders – Medal Podiums:

Formula Kite Men – Final Leaders (44 entries)

Gold SGP Maximilian MAEDER

Silver ITA Riccardo PIANOSI

Bronze CHN Qibin HUANG

GBR

13th GBR Sam DICKINSON

Formula Kite Women – Final Leaders (22 entries)

Gold FRA Lauriane NOLOT

Silver ARG Catalina TURIENZO

Bronze FRA Lysa CAVAL

GBR:

5th GBR Lily YOUNG

14th GBR Ella GEIGER

iQFOiL Men – Final Leaders (67 entries)

Gold AUS Grae MORRIS

Silver FRA Federico Alan PILLONI

Bronze CHN Kun BI

No GBR entry

iQFOiL Women – Final Leaders (41 entries)

Gold ITA Marta MAGGETTI

Silver ISR Tamar STEINBERG

Bronze CHN Zheng YAN

GBR

28th GBR Lucy KENYON

Full results available here . . .