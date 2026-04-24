Semaine Olympique Française – Medal Series for the four Olympic Board events

Day 5 of racing at the 57th Semaine Olympique Française in Hyères featured the Medal Series for the four Board events
The top ten competitors of each of the four board classes, moved to their medal series racing, comprising Quarter Final, Semi Final and Grand Finals.
Gold Medal winners:
Kite Men, Maximilian Maeder Singapore, Kite Women, Lauriane Nolot France, iQFOiL Men, Grae Morris Australia and iQFOiL Women, Marta Maggetti Italy.
Lily Young was the only British Team member to contest the Medal series, going out in the Formula Kite semi-final round, placing 5th overall.
The six dinghy classes contest their Medal series on Saturday.
Semaine Olympique Française Leaders – Medal Podiums:
Formula Kite Men – Final Leaders (44 entries)
Gold SGP Maximilian MAEDER
Silver ITA Riccardo PIANOSI
Bronze CHN Qibin HUANG
GBR
13th GBR Sam DICKINSON
Formula Kite Women – Final Leaders (22 entries)
Gold FRA Lauriane NOLOT
Silver ARG Catalina TURIENZO
Bronze FRA Lysa CAVAL
GBR:
5th GBR Lily YOUNG
14th GBR Ella GEIGER
iQFOiL Men – Final Leaders (67 entries)
Gold AUS Grae MORRIS
Silver FRA Federico Alan PILLONI
Bronze CHN Kun BI
No GBR entry
iQFOiL Women – Final Leaders (41 entries)
Gold ITA Marta MAGGETTI
Silver ISR Tamar STEINBERG
Bronze CHN Zheng YAN
GBR
28th GBR Lucy KENYON