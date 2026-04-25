Semaine Olympique Française – Dinghy Medal Series Results

Day 6 at the 57th Semaine Olympique Française in Hyères completed the dinghy class Medal Series racing.
The top ten competitors in dinghy, skiff and multihull classes contested two consecutive medal races, with ‘adjustered’ points from the completed Elimination Series, to decide their Medal Podiums. 49er Men,
Gold Medal winners:
- 470 Mixed, Jordi Xammer and Marta Cardon Spain,
- ILCA 7 Men, Matt Wearn Australia,
- ILCA 6 Women, Charlotte Rose USA,
- Nacra 17 Mixed, Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei Italy,
- 49er Men, Zaiding Wen and Tian Liu China
- 49er Women, Sofia Giunchiglia and Giulia Schio Italy.
Britain won two medals in the ILCA 7, Mickey Becket silver and Elliot Hanson bronze, and Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris won silver in the 470.
John Gimson and Anna Burnet made it into the Nacra medal series, finishing fifth.
Lily Young was the only British Team member to contest a Board Medal series, going out in the Formula Kite semi-final round, placing 5th overall.
Medal Series results for the four Olympic Board events available here . . .
Semaine Olympique Française Leaders – Medal Podiums:
470 Mixed – Final Leaders (47 entries)
Gold ESP Jordi XAMMAR and Marta CARDONA – – 22 pts
Silver GBR Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 27 pts
Bronze FRA Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – 41 pts
ILCA 7 Men – Final Leaders (136 entries)
Gold AUS Matt WEARN – – 24 pts
Silver GBR Michael BECKETT – – 41 pts
Bronze GBR Elliot HANSON – – 43 pts
Other GBR
18th GBR Finley DICKINSON
ILCA 6 Women – Final Leaders (84 entries)
Gold USA Charlotte ROSE – – 55 pts
Silver IRL Eve MCMAHON – – 56 pts
Bronze HUN Maria ERDI – – 68 pts
Nacra17 Mixed – Final Leaders (36 entries)
Gold ITA Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 37 pts
Silver ARG Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO – – 40pts
Bronze FRA Tim MOURNIAC and Aloise RETORNAZ – – 51 pts
GBR:
5th GBR John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 65 pts
49er Men – Final Leaders (45 entries)
Gold CHN Zaiding WEN and Tian LIU – – 52 pts
Silver IRL Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE – – 61 pts
Bronze FRA Erwan FISCHER and Clément PÉQUIN – – 63 pts
49erFX Women – Final Leaders (24 entries)
Gold t ITA Sofia GIUNCHIGLIA and Giulia SCHIO – – 67 pts
Silver AUS Laura HARDING and Helen Annie WILMOT – – 82 pts
BronzeFRA Manon PEYRE and Amélie RIOU – – 87 pts
Full results available here . . .
Related Post . . .
Medal Series results for the four Olympic Board events available here . . .