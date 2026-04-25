Semaine Olympique Française – Dinghy Medal Series Results

Day 6 at the 57th Semaine Olympique Française in Hyères completed the dinghy class Medal Series racing.

The top ten competitors in dinghy, skiff and multihull classes contested two consecutive medal races, with ‘adjustered’ points from the completed Elimination Series, to decide their Medal Podiums. 49er Men,

Gold Medal winners:

470 Mixed, Jordi Xammer and Marta Cardon Spain,

ILCA 7 Men, Matt Wearn Australia,

ILCA 6 Women, Charlotte Rose USA,

Nacra 17 Mixed, Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei Italy,

49er Men, Zaiding Wen and Tian Liu China

49er Women, Sofia Giunchiglia and Giulia Schio Italy.

Britain won two medals in the ILCA 7, Mickey Becket silver and Elliot Hanson bronze, and Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris won silver in the 470.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet made it into the Nacra medal series, finishing fifth.

Lily Young was the only British Team member to contest a Board Medal series, going out in the Formula Kite semi-final round, placing 5th overall.

Medal Series results for the four Olympic Board events available here . . .

Semaine Olympique Française Leaders – Medal Podiums:

470 Mixed – Final Leaders (47 entries)

Gold ESP Jordi XAMMAR and Marta CARDONA – – 22 pts

Silver GBR Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 27 pts

Bronze FRA Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – 41 pts

ILCA 7 Men – Final Leaders (136 entries)

Gold AUS Matt WEARN – – 24 pts

Silver GBR Michael BECKETT – – 41 pts

Bronze GBR Elliot HANSON – – 43 pts

Other GBR

18th GBR Finley DICKINSON

ILCA 6 Women – Final Leaders (84 entries)

Gold USA Charlotte ROSE – – 55 pts

Silver IRL Eve MCMAHON – – 56 pts

Bronze HUN Maria ERDI – – 68 pts

Nacra17 Mixed – Final Leaders (36 entries)

Gold ITA Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 37 pts

Silver ARG Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO – – 40pts

Bronze FRA Tim MOURNIAC and Aloise RETORNAZ – – 51 pts

GBR:

5th GBR John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 65 pts

49er Men – Final Leaders (45 entries)

Gold CHN Zaiding WEN and Tian LIU – – 52 pts

Silver IRL Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE – – 61 pts

Bronze FRA Erwan FISCHER and Clément PÉQUIN – – 63 pts

49erFX Women – Final Leaders (24 entries)

Gold t ITA Sofia GIUNCHIGLIA and Giulia SCHIO – – 67 pts

Silver AUS Laura HARDING and Helen Annie WILMOT – – 82 pts

BronzeFRA Manon PEYRE and Amélie RIOU – – 87 pts

Full results available here . . .

Related Post . . .

Medal Series results for the four Olympic Board events available here . . .