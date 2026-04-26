Finn, Europe and Solo class Open Meetings at Hayling Island SC

Open Meetings for the Finn, Europe, Solo classes at Hayling Island SC with 110 entries.

The Finn class UK Masters winner was John Greenwood with 9 pts, ahead of Rob McMillan with 13 pts and Filipe Silva third on 19 pts.

In the Europe class, Andy Palmer-Felgate won with 11 pts, despite Jason Belben posting four wins in his score but having to discard a UFD and count a tenth for 14 pts. Adam Catlow took third with 23 pts.

In the Solo class, Oliver Davenport staged a second day turnover with three race wins to tie the lead on 8 pts with Tom Gillard, and claim the Spring Championship victory on count-back. Third was Paul Haswell with 24 pts.

Finn Open – Leaders after 6 races (32 entries)

1st John Greenwood – 9 pts

2nd Rob McMillan – 13 pts

3rd Filipe Silva – 19 pts

4th Lawrence Crispin – 23 pts

5th Tim Carver – 25 pts

6th Nick Craig – 28 pts

Europe Class – Leaders after 6 races (26 entries)

1st Andy Palmer-Felgate – 11 pts

2nd Jason Belben -14 pts

3rd Adam Catlow -23 pts

4th Jason Russell – 26 pts

5th Hector Cisneros – 28 pts

6th Jeremy Hartley – 29 pts

Solo Class – Leaders after 6 races (51 entries)

1st Oliver Davenport – 8 pts

2nd Tom Gillard – 8 pts

3rd Paul Haswell – 24 pts

4th Alex Butler – 29 pts

5th Tom Gooddey – 35 pts

6th Chris Brown – 42 pts

Full results available here . . .