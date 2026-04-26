Finn, Europe and Solo class Open Meetings at Hayling Island SC

Open Meetings for the Finn, Europe, Solo classes at Hayling Island SC with 110 entries.
The Finn class UK Masters winner was John Greenwood with 9 pts, ahead of Rob McMillan with 13 pts and Filipe Silva third on 19 pts.
In the Europe class, Andy Palmer-Felgate won with 11 pts, despite Jason Belben posting four wins in his score but having to discard a UFD and count a tenth for 14 pts. Adam Catlow took third with 23 pts.
In the Solo class, Oliver Davenport staged a second day turnover with three race wins to tie the lead on 8 pts with Tom Gillard, and claim the Spring Championship victory on count-back. Third was Paul Haswell with 24 pts.
Finn Open – Leaders after 6 races (32 entries)
1st John Greenwood – 9 pts
2nd Rob McMillan – 13 pts
3rd Filipe Silva – 19 pts
4th Lawrence Crispin – 23 pts
5th Tim Carver – 25 pts
6th Nick Craig – 28 pts
Europe Class – Leaders after 6 races (26 entries)
1st Andy Palmer-Felgate – 11 pts
2nd Jason Belben -14 pts
3rd Adam Catlow -23 pts
4th Jason Russell – 26 pts
5th Hector Cisneros – 28 pts
6th Jeremy Hartley – 29 pts
Solo Class – Leaders after 6 races (51 entries)
1st Oliver Davenport – 8 pts
2nd Tom Gillard – 8 pts
3rd Paul Haswell – 24 pts
4th Alex Butler – 29 pts
5th Tom Gooddey – 35 pts
6th Chris Brown – 42 pts