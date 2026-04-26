A-CAT class return to Malcesine for Italia Cup

A spectacular start to the season for the regattas at Fraglia Vela Malcesine.

The A-CAT class took to the water, returning to Malcesine after two successful editions of the German and Dutch Championships.

60 boats on the starting line of the Italia Cup for the A-CAT Classic & Open events.

The winner in Open was Lamberto Cesari of Italy and Gustavo Doreste of Spain in the Classic

In the women’s category Astrid Janssens of Belgium won the Classic and Katrin Brunner of Germany won the Open.

Italia Cup Final Podium:

1st Open Discipline LAMBERTO CESARI (ITA 13)

2nd Open Discipline JAKUB SUROWIEC (POL 41)

3rd Open Discipline MARCO ANESSI (ITA 71)

1st Classic GUSTAVO DORESTE BLANCO (ESP 72)

2nd Classic MARCO RADMAN (ITA 55)

3rd Classic ENRIQUE CORNEJO SERRANO (ESP 5)

Full results available here . . .