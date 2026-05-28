Maxi Edmond de Rothschild’s debut foil flight

Launched on 14 February, the new Maxi Edmond de Rothschild reached a decisive milestone in its development phase this week.

On Monday 25 May in Lorient, Charles Caudrelier and the members of the Gitana Team cast off at dawn, heading out to sea in search of the breeze that would allow the 32-metre, 19-tonne giant to take to the air and make its first flights as the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild.

Fitted with its first foil – a Y-shaped pendulum appendage of unprecedented dimensions inspired by America’s Cup monohulls – the 32-metre giant completed its first runs in full flight.

Cyril Dardashti, director of the five-arrow team . . . On Monday, in less than 30 minutes, the crew managed to find the right mode and make the initial adjustments to achieve stable flight. It’s a process that took nearly two years with Gitana 17. That boat led the way for 10 years; Gitana 18 is taking over in the finest possible manner.



The performance is all the more remarkable given that on Monday conditions were particularly light, with winds of between 10 and 13 knots off the coast of Belle-Île.

Over the next fortnight, the port-side hydrofoil will be fitted to the Gitana 18 platform, and from then on, Charles Caudrelier will be undertaking more offshore sailing and training sessions.

With five months to go until Gitana 18’s first major sporting event, the Route du Rhum – Destination Guadeloupe, preparations are intensifying for the defending race champion Charles Caudrelier.