Bellino wins Myth of Malham overall after light airs thriller

Rob Craigie’s Sun Fast 3600 Bellino, racing two handed with RORC Commodore Deb Fish, won the 2026 RORC Myth of Malham Race overall after IRC time correction.

Line Honours went to Botin 56 Khumbu, skippered by Guy Gillon.

Bellino also won IRC Three and IRC Double Handed, completing a standout performance.

RORC Vice Commodore Derek Shakespeare’s J/122 Bulldog was second overall under IRC and winner of IRC One, while Rob Cotterill’s J/109 Mojo Risin completed the overall podium, finishing third overall and winning IRC Four.

The podium for IRC One was separated by just one hour after IRC time correction.

Jaques Pelletier’s L’Ange de Milon taking the win from Nick & Jacquetta Edmonds’ J/45 Stickleback. Third was Manuel da Rocha’s Endless Summer.

James Holder’s Uno won a close multihull battle for line honours after a final duel with Adamas.

After MOCRA time correction, the Multihull Class winner was Didier Bouillard’s Dazcat 1295 Minor Swing ahead of Brendan Seward & Pete Goss with Dazcat 1495 DMS Vinyl.

From Cowes to Eddystone and back, the Myth of Malham once again showed why it remains a proper offshore classic. In 2026, the winning formula was not simply to sail fast. It was to stay focused, make calm decisions and above all keep the boat moving.

The RORC Season’s Points Championship and Cowes Offshore Series continues with the De Guingand Bowl Race starting from Cowes on 30 May.