Lunven, Le Pape and Cardon lead Solitaire du Figaro Paprec

Nicolas Lunven, Martin Le Pape and Hugo Cardon have managed to carve out a small breakaway on the second day of the second leg of the Solitaire du Figaro Paprec.

Extremely complex conditions on the racecourse are keeping sailors on their toes as they constantly adapt in order to perform and maintain speed. In the very light — almost too light — conditions, finding the right balance is difficult.

Experienced sailor Nicolas Lunven is no stranger to drifting conditions and, taking advantage of a few well-played gusts, managed to create a small gap.

At 3 pm Monday the skipper of Figaro PRB held a 2.1-nautical-mile lead over his provisional runner-up . . . Martin Le Pape aboard Paprec. The veterans are very much in the fight and have no intention of giving up their place.

Inevitably, the fleet is spreading out across this vast Bay of Biscay chessboard, but the conditions expected in the coming hours and days will not make life any easier for the sailors, whether they are leading, in the middle of the pack, or trailing behind.