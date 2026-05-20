The Cape Finisterre Headache on the way to the finish of the first leg

Weather conditions have changed dramatically in the 57th edition of La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec.

After squalls and low-pressure systems, the fleet is now facing a high-pressure system that is severely slowing the skippers’ progress toward Cape Finisterre and the port of Vigo, the finish of this first leg.

Hugo Dhallenne’s more westerly positioning during the long descent from the tip of Brittany has allowed the Skipper of Macif 2025 sailor to take the lead of the fleet.

In second place, Davy Beaudart aboard Nautymor is also benefiting from the wind shift.

The final skipper to speak with the race organizers was Chloé Le Bars (Skipper Macif 2026), who is regaining energy and motivation after a difficult start to the race.

At the moment, all competitors are studying the weather forecasts provided by race management in order to establish their strategy for the coming hours.

Will sailors favor the route along the coast? Or will some opt for the offshore route? Last year, the offshore option paid off — notably for Hugo Cardon.

The next major way point is Cape Finisterre, which the sailors are expected to reach within the next twelve hours.