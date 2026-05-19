iQFOiL Open Europeans – Van Opzeeland and Steinberg day 2 leaders

Luuc Van Opzeeland and Tamar Steinberg lead the 2026 iQFOiL Open Europeans fleets in Portimão after the second day of competition.

The Men competed in Course Racing format, Dutch Olympic bronze medallist Luuc Van Opzeeland moved into the overall lead after another highly consistent day, with two race wins in the four races completed Tuesday.

Denmark’s Johan Søe remains firmly in contention in second place overall, while Australia’s Grae Morris climbs to third.

Britain’s Finn Hawkins, who initially led the championship after Day 1, now sits fourth overall following a costly UFD penalty.

The Women’s fleet raced in the Upwind Sprint format, where Israel’s 19-year-old Tamar Steinberg strengthened her grip on the overall lead with an almost perfect scoreline of 1, 1, 1 and 19, comfortably maintaining first place.

Norway’s Maya Gysler, also U23, moves into second place after a very solid day featuring three race wins. China’s Zheng Yan climbs to third overall following a highly consistent series in the afternoon races.

Britain’s Emma Wilson drops to 11th and Islay Watson is 20th.

Wednesday starts the Final Series, with both groups separated in Gold and Silver fleets.

Full results available here . . .