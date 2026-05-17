Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX Worlds – Three brand new World Champions

There were three world titles up for grabs at the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 World Championships, and at the end of Sunday’s medal racing there were three brand new world champions.

In the 49erFX women’s skiff, Norwegian team Pia Dahl Andersen and Nora Edland won the last race of the afternoon to pull ahead of the 2025 world champions from Spain, Paula Barceló and Maria Cantero. And they did it on Norway’s national day.

Barceló and Cantero had to settle for Spanish silver, and Poland’s Aleksandra Melzacka and Sandra Jankowiak rose all the way from eighth place at the start of the day to grab the bronze medal, e3dging out last year’s bronze medalists from Canada, the Lewin-LaFrance sisters.

In the men’s 49er, New Zealand’s Sam Menzies and George Lee Rush started the day as the team to beat, then won the first of the two finals races. However, a poor start off the line in the next race gave them a lot to do and only on the final run to the finish did they manage to get across the line ahead of just enough boats to hang on to the gold medal.

Austria’s Prettner and Flachberger ended up winning silver, with The Dutch pair Lambriex and van de Werken taking the bronze.

In the mixed Nacra 17, Italy’s Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei started the day with an eight-point lead. However an early start in race one set them back with a sixth place finish. Local Quiberon sailors Tim Mourniac and Lou Berthomieu were unable to capitalize and settled for silver, with Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet, last year’s world champions, taking bronze.

Below the Medal Series results show the new adjusted scoring format used for the first time at the 49er/Nacra worlds. With the adjusted total scores from the qualification racing combined with the scores for the two final medal series races.

Medal Series – Adjusted nett pts + 2 race results

49er – Final Medal Series after 2 races (82 entries)



Gold NZL MENZIES / LEE RUSH – – 25 1 5 – – 31 pts

Silver AUT PRETTNER / FLACHBERGER – – 31 4 2 – – 37 pts

Bronze NED LAMBRIEX / WERKEN – – 31 2 4 – – 37 pts

4th GER MEGGENDORFER / SPRANGER – – 28 8 6 – – 41 pts

5th AUS PRICE / PAUL – – 27 7 8 – – 42 pts

6th POL BUKSAK / GWOZDZ – – 36 5 1 – – 42 pts

7th POL STANIUL / SZTORCH – – 40 6 3 – – 49 pts

8th FRA FISCHER / PEQUIN – – 32 9 9 – – 50 pts

9th GBR GRUMMETT / HAWES – – 39 8 5 – – 53 pts

10th DEN RASK / JENSEN – – 40 10 7 – – 57 pts

49erFX – Final Medal Series after 2 races (52 entries)



Gold NOR ANDERSEN / EDLAND – – 39 6 1 – – 46 pts

Silver ESP Paula BARCELÓ / Maria CANTERO – – 29 10 8 – – 47 pts

Bronze POL MELZACKA / JANKOWIAK – – 45 4 2 – – 51 pts

4th CAN LEWIN-LAFRANCE / LEWIN-LAFRANCE – – 46 2 3 – – 51 pts

5th FRA PEYRE / RIOU – – 38 9 5 – – 52 pts

6th GER SCHEEL / FEILCKE – – 40 8 4 – – 52 pts

7th BEL MAENHAUT / GEURTS – – 38 5 10 – – 53 pts

8th GER BERGMANN / WILLE – – 39 7 7 – – 53 pts

9th GBR BLACK / TIDEY – – 48 1 6 – – 55 pts

10th DEN 41 SEATON / ANDERSEN – – 44 3 9 – – 56 pts

Nacra 17 – Final Medal Series after 2 races (35 entries)

Gold ITA UGOLINI / GIUBILEI – – 50 6 5 – – 61 pts

Silver FRA MOURNIAC / RETORNAZ – – 58 7 4 – – 69 pts

Bronze GBR GIMSON / BURNET – – 64 3 8 – – 75 pts

4th AUS GARGETT / HOFFMAN – – 82 1 2 – – 85 pts

5th SWE JÄRUDD / JONSSON – – 82 5 3 – – 90 pts

6th NED BOUWER / HIN – – 82 2 6 – – 90 pts

7th SWE SVENSSON / DACKHAMMAR – – 82 8 1 – – 91 pts

8th ARG MAJDALANI / BOSCO – – 73 10 9 – – 92 pts

9th NED OFFERMAN / HOUTMAN – – 82 4 10 – – 96 pts

10th AUS LIDDELL / BROWN – – 82 9 7 – – 98 pts

Full results available here . . .