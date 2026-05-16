James Mayo wins third straight Etchells Worlds title

Etchells History was made as James Mayo, Paul Cayard, and Ben Lamb sailing Magpie AUS 1526 won race 9, the final race of the 2026 Etchells World Championship, securing their place as the 2026 Champions.

This is Mayo’s third straight Etchells Worlds title, a feat not accomplished in over 40 years.

Magpie finished the regatta with a total of 56 points, followed in second place by Scott Kaufman and Rogue USA 1519 with 73 points, and John Sommi’s Encore USA 1529, the 2023 World Champion, in third with 80 points.

In the Corinthian competition (21 entries), the winners were Britain’s No Drama, GBR 1490 of Andrew Lawson, Graham Vials and Billy Russell, with second Wiley Rogers IV’s, USA 1465 and in third Ethan Doyle’s USA 1229.

The No Drama team were placed 18th in the World Championship.

Etchells 2026 World Championship – Final Leaders (76 entries)

1st AUS 1526 James Mayo – – 28 1 30 16 3 2 3 2 1 – 56 pts

2nd USA 1519 Scott Kaufman – – 8 2 77 21 6 9 17 3 7 – 73 pts

3rd USA 1529 John Sommi – – 24 4 7 7 14 3 16 21 8 – 80 pts

4th USA 1504 Jim Cunningham – – 15 7 3 6 15 12 11 16 42 – 85 pts

5th USA 1111 Jud Smith – – 18 13 9 9 30 13 1 10 39 – 103 pts

6th USA 1456 D Craig Mense – – 4 18 17 43 1 32 2 28 6 – 109 pts

7th USA 1464 Jay Cross – – 2 42 21 30 7 50 4 5 3 – 114 pts

8th AUS 1518 Jeanne-Claude Strong – – 29 29 1 1 39 16 5 25 11 – 117 pts

9th USA 1427 John Dane III – – 14 8 24 20 35 10 6 14 21 – 117 pts

10th USA 1527 Austin Sperry – – 1 39 10 2 25 1 52 33 9 – 120 pts

Full results available here . . .