First SailGP, now the America’s Cup? The Aussies want it all

Australia have now won so many SailGP events that it’s starting to look like the anomaly when they don’t. Can they now upset the status quo in AC38?

Andy Rice and Freddie Carr of The Foil walk through the Bermuda SailGP racing day by day, from Spain’s eye-catching foiling speed to the tactical shifts that shaped day two, and from Canada’s pivotal error to the breakdown of the grand final itself.

And then, just as Bermuda was neatly wrapped up, a new Australian entry was finally made official for the America’s Cup, backed by the Winning family – 18-foot skiff royalty from Sydney Harbour, now setting their sights on the oldest trophy in sport.

Andy and Freddie give their first read on what it means and who might be on the boat.



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