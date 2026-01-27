Dylan Fletcher . . . Dropped from SailGP: The Moment That Changed Everything

In this episode of the Performance People Podcast, host Georgie Ainslie is joined by Emirates GBR SailGP champion helm and newly appointed America’s Cup GB1 helm, Dylan Fletcher.

Dylan reflects on the tough reality of being dropped from the SailGP circuit early in his career, describing the moment the “rug was pulled” and how losing control of his future forced a complete reset.

What followed was an uncompromising focus on what he could control; a mindset shift that reshaped his approach to performance, pressure and decision-making.

He went on to win Olympic gold in the 49er with Stu Bithell at Tokyo 2020, become Co-Helm alongside Ainslie for the British America’s Cup team in 2024, and then become SailGP 2025 Season Champion after Ben Ainslie made Fletcher Driver of his Emirates GBR SailGP Team for the global racing championship’s fifth season.



The debut event of the 2026 SailGP season in Perth, Western Australia, on 17/18 January, was the first time Fletcher and Bithell had sailed together since their Olympic victory, and they managed to get straight back into their winning ways by coming out on top down under.

Just a few days after the SailGP season opener win, Fletcher was named as Helm for GB1, the British America’s Cup Team representing the Challenger of Record, Royal Yacht Squadron Ltd, for the 38th America’s Cup in Naples in 2027.

