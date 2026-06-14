Dalton and Lindsay Bergan new Tasar World Champions

Dalton and Lindsay Bergan of the USA are the 2026 Tasar World Champions, finishing with a two point victory ahead of jonathan and Libby Johnson Mckee USA

The Tasar World Championships 2026, hosted at Okuma Private Beach & Resort in Kunigami Village, Okinawa, concluded after nine days of competition.

With everything depending on the final race, Jon and Leo Holroyd of Australia took the final win with Jonathan and Libby Johnson Mckee in second, just failing to prevent the Bergan pair from overall victory by two points.

Dalton and Lindsay Bergan (USA): “We are absolutely thrilled to have won. It was a very close contest right to the end, so we were pleased to hold our position in the final race today”

Highest-placed Japanese team were Kazushi Ito and Yasuaki Muragishi in third place on the podium.

The next Tasar World Championship is scheduled to take place in Torbay, United Kingdom, in the summer of 2028.

Tasar 2026 World Championship – Final Leaders

Leaders after 11 races, 2 discard (117 entries)

1st USA Dalton / Lindsay Bergan – – 35 pts

2nd USA Jonathan / Libby Johnson Mckee – – 37 pts

3rd JPN Kazuishi Ito / Yasuaki Muragishi – – 61 pts

4th USA Jay / Lisa Renehan – – 64 pts

5th AUS Noah Taylor / Andrew Reed – – 73 pts

6th AUS Heather Macfarlane / Chris Payne – – 79 pts

7th JPN Ari Kunimi / Jin Shiozaki – – – 89 pts

8th JPN Saki Matsunae / Eri Hatayama – – 102 pts

9th USA Michael / Molly Karas – – 108 pts

10th AUS Jon Holroyd / Leo Holroyd – – 111 pts