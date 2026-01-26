World Sailing Test Event Fortaleza, Brazil

World Sailing is running a Test Event in Fortaleza, Brazil, one year prior to the 2027 World Sailing Championships

Sailors, race officials, and organisers have an opportunity to test all aspects of the championship operations. The Test Event runs to 31 January 2026.

Not many Sailors seem to have taken up the opportunity, but there are some British Sailing Team entries across the six classes, so it will be interesting to see how this opportunity reflects in next years championship event.

Britain’s Matilda Nicholls reports that . . . “conditions so far have been full-on: windy, wavy and seriously physical. Every race feels like a HIIT session on the water and recovery has become just as important as the sailing itself.

Off the water, it’s been a challenging place to operate at times – unfamiliar systems, different routines and a few logistical curveballs thrown in for good measure.”

Races are being held for the men and women’s Dinghy, men and women’s Kite, and men and women’s Windsurfing at Fortaleza

World Sailing is also holding a test event in Gdynia, Poland, for the Men’s Skiff, Women’s Skiff, Mixed Dinghy and Mixed Multihull from 14-19 July 2026.

Women Dinghy ILCA 6 – 10 entries 3 races

1st GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – 5 pts

2nd GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 7 pts

Men Dinghy ILCA 7 – 6 entries 3 races

1st BRA Gustavo CANOVAS KIESSLING – – 3 pts

No GBR

Men Formula Kite – 18 entries 4 races

1st BRA Bruno Lobo – – 6 pts

No GBR

Women Formula Kite – 7 entries 4 races

1st CHN WAN Li – – 6 pts

No GBR

Men iQFOiL Windsurf – 1 entry 2 races

1st AIN Egor ZHILIN – – 2 pts

No GBR

Women iQFOiL Windsurf – 1 entry 2 races

1st AIN Taisia STOPCHENKO – – 2 pts

No GBR

Full results available here . . .