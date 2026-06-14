Rooster Elite One Design UK Nationals – Final Day

Russell Peters, Greg Wells and Zeb Elliot are the Elite One Design 2026 UK National Champions.

The final day at Hayling Island SC saw Russell Peters start the day with a four point lead from Martin Jones, with Joe Llewellyn and Mike McIntyre five points off the leaders.

First and third places in the first two races of the day were sufficient to confirm Peters overall victory, and allow them to skip the final race.

The first race (R8) was a win for Peters to retain his lead with Llewellyn finishing second, and Jones third to keep the pressure on. McIntyre was back in seventh.

The second race was a win for Jones with Llewellyn second, but Peters was third and that was enough to put any chance of overall victory for Jones dependent on him forcing Peters to a worse than fifth place finish in the final race.

For the third and final race of the championship Jones and Peters engaged in a pre-start ‘dog fight’ with Jones incurring a couple of penalties and doing some ‘spins’.

The result was that they crossed the start line last, and last but one. Joneds climbed through to 12th but the championship was lost and Peters sailed home from the top mark.

The race result was a win for McIntyre putting him third on the podium, while Llewellyn’s fourth place confirmed his second place on the podium.

Rooster Elite One Design UK Nationals 2026 Podium:

1st Russell Peters, Greg Wells and Zeb Elliot

2nd Joe Llewellyn, Matt Alvarado and Jerry Vigus

3rd Mike McIntyre, Andre and Rob Ashman

Rooster Elite One Design UK Nationals 2026

Final leaders after 10 races, 1 discard (21 entries)

1st 20 Russell Peters RTYC, HISC 1 5 1 3 3 2 5 1 3 -22 – – 24 pts

2nd 7 Joe Llewellyn HISC -15 1 3 5 2 3 6 2 4 4 – – 28 pts

3rd 46 Mike McIntyre HISC 5 3 4 4 1 4 4 7 -8 1 – – 33 pts

4th 113 Martin Jones Itchenor 10 -16 2 1 4 1 1 3 1 12 – – 35 pts

5th 15 Simon Childs HISC -11 7 5 2 6 7 2 4 5 7 – – 45 pts

6th 67 Ossie Stewart HISC 4 12 6 11 -22 5 3 6 10 13 – – 69 pts

7th 76 Adrian Williams HISC 3 8 11 8 13 -14 13 9 7 10 – – 82 pts

8th 66 Andy Partington HISC 9 10 -12 10 8 6 11 6 12 15 – – 84 pts

9th 116 Tom Hewitson HISC -17 2 10 15 11 8 12 12 9 6 – – 85 pts

10th 92 James Yearsley HISC -16 4 9 12 9 11 8 15 11 8 – – 87 pts

Full results available here . . .