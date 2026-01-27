Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca will debut new competition formats

The Sofía will debut new competition formats on the road to Los Angeles 2028

As the first event of the season for the ten Olympic sailing disciplines, the 55th Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca by Fergus Hotels will test several changes proposed by World Sailing designed to deliver closer and more exciting finals at Los Angeles 2028.

The NOR for the Sailing Grand Slam (SGS) circuit events has been released – covering the Princess Sofia Regatta, the Semaine Olympique Francaise and the Dutch Water Week – but we will have to wait for the Sailing Instructions, 10 days before the event – for final details of just how the Medal Race Series will be run.

Ferran Muniesa, the event’s technical director, explains: “The changes will affect race schedules and especially the Medal Race format: all classes will contest two finals instead of one, except Formula Kite and iQFOiL, which will continue with a configuration similar to last year’s edition. The aim is to ensure that any team reaching the Medal Race has a real chance of winning a medal.”

The Sofía is open to the ten sailing disciplines that will compete at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. With exactly two months to go before the start, nearly 350 teams from 49 countries have already pre-registered.

Sailing Grand Slam Events 2026

SGS 1 – Mar 27 to 4 Apr – 55th Princess Sofia Regatta, Mallorca ESP

SGS 2 – Apr 18 to 23 Apr – Semaine Olympique Francaise de Voile, Hyeres FRA

SGS3 – May 30 to 7 June – Dutch Water Week, Almere, Ijmeer NED

SGS 4 – Jun 20 to 28 – Kieler Week, Kiel-Schilksee GER

SGS 5 – Jul 12 to 19 – Long Beach Olympic Classes, Long Beach USA

