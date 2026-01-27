World Sailing Test Event Fortaleza, Brazil – Day 2

Day 2 of the World Sailing Test Event in Fortaleza, Brazil, for the 2027 World Sailing Championships.
Women Dinghy ILCA 6 – 10 entries 6 races
1st GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – 7 pts
2nd FRA Ebru BOLAT – – 13 pts
3rd GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 16 pts
Men Dinghy ILCA 7 – 6 entries 6 races
1st BRA Gustavo CANOVAS KIESSLING – – 7 pts
2nd BRA Antonio CAVALCANTI ROSA – – 9 pts
No GBR
Men Formula Kite – 18 entries 4 races
1st BRA Bruno LOBO – – 6 pts
2nd SUI Gian Andrea STRAGIOTTI – – 7 pts
GBR
17th GBR Sam DICKINSON
Women Formula Kite – 7 entries 5 races
1st CHN WAN Li – – 6 pts
2nd POL Izabela SATRJAN – – 11 pts
No GBR
Men iQFOiL Windsurf – 1 entry 2 races
1st AIN Egor ZHILIN – – 2 pts
No GBR
Women iQFOiL Windsurf – 1 entry 2 races
1st AIN Taisia STOPCHENKO – – 2 pts
No GBR