Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Sailing Competition programme confirmed

The LA28 Organising Committee has confirmed the event programme and competition framework for the Olympic Sailing Competition at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

In a move designed to maximise spectator engagement and broadcast coverage, the 10 sailing events will be staged consecutively from 16 to 28 July 2028, with Men’s and Women’s Kite the first medals decided on 19 July 2028.

Belmont Shore in Long Beach is staging the board events and the Port of Los Angeles hosting the dinghy, multihull and skiff events.

Britain will hope for a better result to the last time sailing was hosted at Long Beach in 1984, when they finished with just one bronze medal, in the Flying Dutchman class.

LA28 Olympic Sailing Competition schedule – 16 to 28 July 2028

Phase 1: Board Events – Belmont Shore, Long Beach

Men’s Kite (Formula Kite) – 16 to 19 July 2028

Women’s Kite (Formula Kite) – 16 to 19 July 2028

Men’s Windsurfing (iQFOiL) – 17 to 20 July 2028

Women’s Windsurfing (iQFOiL) – 17 to 20 July 2028

Phase 2: Boat Events – Port of Los Angeles

Men’s Dinghy (ILCA 7) – 23 to 26 July 2028

Women’s Dinghy (ILCA 6) – 23 to 26 July 2028

Mixed Dinghy (470) – 24 to 27 July 2028

Mixed Multihull (Nacra 17) – 24 to 27 July 2028

Men’s Skiff (49er) – 25 to 28 July 2028

Women’s Skiff (49erFX) – 25 to 28 July 2028

The LA28 Olympic Games will run from 14-30 July 2028.