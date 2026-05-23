iQFOiL Open European Championships – Van Opzeeland and Steinberg

The 2026 iQFOiL Open European Championships came to a conclusion Saturday in Portimão, Portugal, with the Medal Series racing deciding the new European Champions.

In the end, it was Dutch Olympic bronze medallist Luuc Van Opzeeland (NED) and Israel’s rising star Tamar Steinberg (ISR) who secured the 2026 European titles. Denmark’s Johan Søe (DEN) and Italy’s U23 standout Federico Alan Pilloni (ITA) completed the Men’s podium, while New Zealand’s Aimee Bright (NZL) and another Israeli sailor, Shahar Tibi (ISR), claimed second and third respectively in the Women’s fleet.