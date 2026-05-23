iQFOiL Open Europeans – Final Series competitors

Tamar Steinberg ISR and Luuc Van Opzeeland NED hold the overall leads as the top 10 advance to Saturday’s live-streamed Medal Series.

The top ten competitors in each fleet of the 2026 iQFOiL Open European Championships will take part in the Medal Series Saturday to decide the European titles in Portimão.

In the Women’s fleet, Israel’s Tamar Steinberg (ISR) maintains the overall lead. New Zealand’s Aimee Bright (NZL) climbs to second overall, while China’s Wenqi Li (CHN 17) completes the provisional top three.

In the Men’s fleet, Dutch Olympic bronze medalist Luuc Van Opzeeland (NED) retains the overall lead. Australia’s Grae Morris (AUS 81) remains second overall with Denmark’s Johan Søe (DEN 37) in third place.

The top two are seeded into the final, while competitors ranked fifth to tenth will begin from the Quarter Finals, progressing through Semi Finals before meeting the top-ranked athletes in the Grand Final.

The only British competitor to feature is Finn Hawkins, currently tenth in the men’s event.

Top 10 Women after the Final Series

Tamar Steinberg (ISR)

Aimee Bright (NZL)

Wenqi Li (CHN)

Zheng Yan (CHN)

Daniela Peleg (ISR)

Hélène Noesmoen (FRA)

Shahar Tibi (ISR)

Maya Gysler (NOR)

Pilar Lamadrid (ESP)

Marta Maggetti (ITA)

Top 10 Men after the Final Series

Luuc Van Opzeeland (NED)

Grae Morris (AUS)

Johan Søe (DEN)

Federico Alan Pilloni (ITA)

Tom Reuveny (ISR)

Nicolas Goyard (FRA)

Yoav Omer (ISR)

Tom Arnoux (FRA)

Leonardo Tomasini (ITA)

Finn Hawkins (GBR)

Full results here . . .