First Race Day of AC38 Preliminary Regatta in Cagliari

The first AC38 Preliminary Regatta starts in earnest Friday with three races starting at 14:13 BST (15.13 Cagliari time) the first competitive meeting of the AC38 America’s Cup Teams.

The five AC38 teams have three race days starting on Friday 22 May. Across the three race days, all teams will compete in a series fleet races with up to three races scheduled each day.

On Race Day 3, two fleet races are scheduled and the Preliminary Regatta will conclude with a winner-takes-all match race final for the top two teams. The winner will take home the title of the Preliminary Regatta Sardinia.

The wind forecast for the racing area, is Southerly 11 to 16 knots, wave height 0.3 m, and as the afternoon progresses, the southerly breeze will strengthen with the offshore breeze easing.



Anchoring the global broadcast will be Niall Myant-Best, supported by Shirley Robertson OBE, Odile Lambriex van Aanholt and Cole Tapper – all world class sailors and analysts.

The eight-boat fleet will see Emirates Team New Zealand line up against GB1 (UK), Luna Rossa (ITA), Tudor Team Alinghi (SUI), and La Roche-Posay Racing Team (FRA).

Like Emirates Team New Zealand, both the British and Italian teams will also field a second AC40 crewed by their respective Women’s and Youth sailors: adding even more depth, talent, and intensity to the competition.