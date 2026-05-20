Anticipation building in Cagliari for start of America’s Cup Racing Friday

It may not feature the America’s Cup AC75 boats but the America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta Sardinia will be the first meeting of the AC38 America’s Cup Teams.

Emirates Team New Zealand, holders of the Auld Mug, have been in Cagliari for the past week with the shore crew and wider team working through the complex task of establishing the Cagliari base, assembling both AC40s, and preparing the programme for on-water operations.



The first three days of sailing for both Emirates Team New Zealand AC40 boats on the Gulf of Angels have provided an interesting mix of conditions; from flat water and a light breeze, to thunderstorms and rolling swells, wind shut-downs, a fierce 30 knot Mistral and a perfect 15 knot sea breeze.

The race window for the weekend of action is currently forecast to be an ideal 10-15 knots from the southwest.

Fresh off his 49er World Championship victory, Seb Menzies has rejoined the Kiwi team, jumping straight into the hot seat. His first sail back on the AC40 on the first day of practice racing with all eight boats was in a fickle breeze too light for any meaningful match-ups.

Menzies is sharing helm duties with skipper Nathan Outteridge, as well as Andy Maloney and Iain Jensen in the trimming positions.

The five AC38 teams will have an Official Practice Race Day Thursday, followed by three race days starting on Friday 22 May. Across the three race days, all teams will compete in a series fleet races with up to three races scheduled each day.

On Race Day 3, two fleet races are scheduled and the Preliminary Regatta will conclude with a winner-takes-all match race final for the top two teams. The winner will take home the title of the Preliminary Regatta Sardinia.

The eight-boat fleet will see Emirates Team New Zealand line up against GB1 (UK), Luna Rossa (ITA), Tudor Team Alinghi (SUI), and La Roche-Posay Racing Team (FRA).

Like Emirates Team New Zealand, both the British and Italian teams will also field a second AC40 crewed by their respective Women’s and Youth sailors: adding even more depth, talent, and intensity to the competition.

Every race of the Preliminary Regatta will be broadcast live globally.