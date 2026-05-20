2026 ILCA Senior Europeans – Gautrey, Erdi and Crocco lead first day of Gold Fleet racing

The 2026 ILCA Senior European championships moved to the Final Series, which continues until Friday in Kaštela.
All three fleets completed three races on Wednesday.
Leading the men’s ILCA 7 is George Gautrey of New Zealand, tied on 23 pts with Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus, with third Philipp Buhl of Germany and fourth Zac Littlewood of Australia.
Best place GBR is Sam Whaley in 16th, and Finley Dickinson 19th.
In the women’s ILCA 6, Maria Erdi of Hungary has a one point lead from Charlotte Rose of the USA who won two of the three races, with third Emma Plasschaert of Belgium. Fourth is Britain’s Matilda Nicholls.
In the men’s ILCA 6, Claudio Crocco of Italy leads by two points ahead of Lorenzo Ghirotti with third Giovanni Bedoni. Britain’s Archie Munro-Price is 10th.
Final Series Leaders after Wednesday racing:
ILCA 7 Men Gold Fleet after 7 races
1st NZL George GAUTREY – – 23 pts
2nd CYP Pavlos KONTIDES – – 23 pts
3rd GER Philipp BUHL – – 27 pts
4th AUS Zac LITTLEWOOD – – 32 pts
5th HKG Nicholas HALLIDAY – – 44 pts
6th ITA Lorenzo CHIAVARINI – – 47 pts
7th CRO Filip JURISIC – – 48 pts
8th IRL Finn LYNCH – – 52 pts
9th ITA Dimitri PERONI – – 54 pts
10th NED Duko BOS – – 55 pts
Leading GBR:
16th GBR Sam WHALEY – – 62 pts
19th GBR Finley DICKINSON – – 74 pts
ILCA 6 Women Gold Fleet after 8 races
1st HUN Maria ERDI – – 31 pts
2nd USA Charlotte ROSE Non EU – – 32 pts
3rd BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 33 pts
4th GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – 35 pts
5th NED Roos WIND U23 – – 51 pts
6th ITA Ginevra CARACCIOLO U23 – – 65 pts
7th IRL Eve MCMAHON U23 – – 66 pts
8th GBR Daisy COLLINGRIDGE – – 80 pts
9th POL Agata BARWINSKA – – 84 pts
10th GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 85 pts
ILCA 6 Men Fleet after 7 races
1st ITA Claudio CROCCO – – 10 pts
2nd ITA Lorenzo GHIROTTI – – 12 pts
3rd ITA Giovanni BEDONI – – 16 pts
4th CRO Toma SMIRCIC – – 27 pts
5th ITA Pietro COLAZZO – – 38 pts
6th ITA Mattia DI LORENZO – – 42 pts
7th CRO Edi JURMAN – – 45 pts
8th CRO Mislav BARCOT – – 47 pts
9th CYP Anatoli ZOUBOVSKI – – 51 pts
10th GBR Archie MUNRO-PRICE – – 54 pts