2026 ILCA Senior Europeans – Gautrey, Erdi and Crocco lead first day of Gold Fleet racing

The 2026 ILCA Senior European championships moved to the Final Series, which continues until Friday in Kaštela.

All three fleets completed three races on Wednesday.

Leading the men’s ILCA 7 is George Gautrey of New Zealand, tied on 23 pts with Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus, with third Philipp Buhl of Germany and fourth Zac Littlewood of Australia.

Best place GBR is Sam Whaley in 16th, and Finley Dickinson 19th.

In the women’s ILCA 6, Maria Erdi of Hungary has a one point lead from Charlotte Rose of the USA who won two of the three races, with third Emma Plasschaert of Belgium. Fourth is Britain’s Matilda Nicholls.

In the men’s ILCA 6, Claudio Crocco of Italy leads by two points ahead of Lorenzo Ghirotti with third Giovanni Bedoni. Britain’s Archie Munro-Price is 10th.

Final Series Leaders after Wednesday racing:

ILCA 7 Men Gold Fleet after 7 races

1st NZL George GAUTREY – – 23 pts

2nd CYP Pavlos KONTIDES – – 23 pts

3rd GER Philipp BUHL – – 27 pts

4th AUS Zac LITTLEWOOD – – 32 pts

5th HKG Nicholas HALLIDAY – – 44 pts

6th ITA Lorenzo CHIAVARINI – – 47 pts

7th CRO Filip JURISIC – – 48 pts

8th IRL Finn LYNCH – – 52 pts

9th ITA Dimitri PERONI – – 54 pts

10th NED Duko BOS – – 55 pts

Leading GBR:

16th GBR Sam WHALEY – – 62 pts

19th GBR Finley DICKINSON – – 74 pts

ILCA 6 Women Gold Fleet after 8 races

1st HUN Maria ERDI – – 31 pts

2nd USA Charlotte ROSE Non EU – – 32 pts

3rd BEL Emma PLASSCHAERT – – 33 pts

4th GBR Matilda NICHOLLS – – 35 pts

5th NED Roos WIND U23 – – 51 pts

6th ITA Ginevra CARACCIOLO U23 – – 65 pts

7th IRL Eve MCMAHON U23 – – 66 pts

8th GBR Daisy COLLINGRIDGE – – 80 pts

9th POL Agata BARWINSKA – – 84 pts

10th GBR Hannah SNELLGROVE – – 85 pts

ILCA 6 Men Fleet after 7 races

1st ITA Claudio CROCCO – – 10 pts

2nd ITA Lorenzo GHIROTTI – – 12 pts

3rd ITA Giovanni BEDONI – – 16 pts

4th CRO Toma SMIRCIC – – 27 pts

5th ITA Pietro COLAZZO – – 38 pts

6th ITA Mattia DI LORENZO – – 42 pts

7th CRO Edi JURMAN – – 45 pts

8th CRO Mislav BARCOT – – 47 pts

9th CYP Anatoli ZOUBOVSKI – – 51 pts

10th GBR Archie MUNRO-PRICE – – 54 pts

Full results available here . . .