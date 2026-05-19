ILCA Senior Europeans – Racing gets started in Kastela, Croatia

Day 2 of the 2026 ILCA Senior European Championships finally delivered a fantastic afternoon of racing in Kastela, Croatia.

Throughout the afternoon, winds remained stable between 9 and 13 knots, allowing the completion of the opening three races for the ILCA 7, ILCA 6 Women, and ILCA 6 Men fleets in spectacular sailing weather.

George GAUTREY of New Zealand leads the ILCA 7 Open, Charlotte ROSE of the USA leads the ILCA 6 Women and Lorenzo GHIROTTI ITALY the ILCA 6 Men.

Leading British competitors are: ILCA 7 Open 7th Sam WHALEY, ILCA 6 Women 4th Daisy COLLINGRIDGE, 5th Matilda NICHOLLS, 9th Hannah SNELLGROVE and 11th Molly SACKER. ILCA 6 U21 Archie MUNRO-PRICE 8th.

After the first races of the championship, the provisional leaders are:

ILCA 7 Open

George Gautrey NZL 8 pt Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini ITA 10 pt Georgios Papadakos GRE 12 pt

ILCA 7 Under-23 Open

Antonio Pascali ITA 15 pt Caleb Armit NZL 27 pt Theodor Middelthon NOR 30 pt

ILCA 6 Women Open

Charlotte Rose USA 5 pt Emma Plasschaert BEL 10 pt Magdalena Kwasna POL 10 pt

ILCA 6 Men Europeans