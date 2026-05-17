ILCA Senior European Championships – Patience was the order of the day

Patience was the order of the day in Kaštela, Croatia, for competitors at the 2026 ILCA Senior European Championships & Open European Trophy.

Gusty, shifty and patchy wind conditions, ranging from 3 to 17 knots, made it impossible to set a fair course for any of the three competing fleets on the opening day.

After a few start attempts across the fleets, the Race Committee recalled all three fleets to the Marina at approximately 14:30 with no races completed.

Back on shore, sailors were welcomed with a warm plate of pasta to round off the day.

GBR entries:

ILCA 7 Men – 10 entries, ILCA 6 Women – 5 entries

The event continues with 3 scheduled races across the fleets on Monday 17 May.