Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX Worlds – Medal Series qualifiers adjusted scores

After the final day of gold fleet racing, the Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX World Championship fleets are reduced to just ten competitors in each fleet for their two Medal Series races.

In the 49er classes the nett points of the top ten are adjusted (divided by 2.25) to produce the starting points for Sunday’s Medal Series racing.

The effect of the ‘adjustment’ is to allow more of the medal series qualifiers to have the opportunity to improve their position in the two final races while maintaining the overall status relationship built-up through the earlier series races.

The Nacra 17 also have a two race final series but with the score adjustment depending on the points difference between two boats. Where it is greater than 9 points, the score of the lower placed boat will be reduced so that the difference with the boat ahead of her is 9 points.

Britain has competitors in all three fleets, with John Gimson and Anna Burnet in 3rd in the Nacra 17, James Grummett and Rhos Hawes 8th in the 49er, and Freya Black and Saskia Tidey 10th in the 49erFX.

Medal Series competitors – showing nett pts and adjusted pts

49er – Medal Series scores after 12 races (82 entries)

1st NZL MENZIES / LEE RUSH – – 57 = 25 pts

2nd AUS PRICE / PAUL – – 61 = 27 pts

3rd GER MEGGENDORFER / SPRANGER – – 63 = 28 pts

4th NED LAMBRIEX / WERKEN – – 71 = 31 pts

5th AUT PRETTNER / FLACHBERGER – – 71 = 31 pts

6th FRA FISCHER / PEQUIN – – 73 = 32 pts

7th POL BUKSAK / GWOZDZ – – 81 = 36 pts

8th GBR GRUMMETT / HAWES – – 88 = 39 pts

9th DEN RASK / JENSEN – – 90 = 40 pts

10th POL STANIUL / SZTORCH – – 91 = 40 pts

49erFX – Medal Series scores after 13 races (52 entries)

1st ESP 76 Paula BARCELÓ / Maria CANTERO – – 66 = 29 pts

2nd FRA PEYRE / RIOU – – 86 = 38 pts

3rd BEL MAENHAUT / GEURTS – – 86 = 38 pts

4th GER BERGMANN / WILLE – – 88 = 39 pts

5th NOR ANDERSEN / EDLAND – – 89 = 39 pts

6th GER SCHEEL / FEILCKE – – 92 = 40 pts

7th DEN 41 SEATON / ANDERSEN – – 99 = 44 pts

8th POL MELZACKA / JANKOWIAK – – 103 = 45 pts

9th CAN LEWIN-LAFRANCE / LEWIN-LAFRANCE – – 104 = 46 pts

10th GBR BLACK / TIDEY – – 108 = 48 pts

Nacra 17 – Medal Series scores after 15 races (35 entries)

1st ITA UGOLINI / GIUBILEI – – 50 = 50 pts

2nd FRA MOURNIAC / RETORNAZ – – 58 = 58 pts

3rd GBR GIMSON / BURNET – – 64 = 64 pts

4th ARG MAJDALANI / BOSCO 78 = 73 pts

5th SWE SVENSSON / DACKHAMMAR – – 87 = 82 pts

6th SWE JÄRUDD / JONSSON 94 = 82 pts

7th AUS LIDDELL / BROWN – – 111 = 82 pts

8th NED OFFERMAN / HOUTMAN – – 114 = 82 pts

9th AUS GARGETT / HOFFMAN – – 124 = 82 pts

10th NED BOUWER / HIN – – 125 = 82 pts

Full results available here . . .