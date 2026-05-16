Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX Worlds – Medal Series qualifiers adjusted scores

After the final day of gold fleet racing, the Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX World Championship fleets are reduced to just ten competitors in each fleet for their two Medal Series races.
In the 49er classes the nett points of the top ten are adjusted (divided by 2.25) to produce the starting points for Sunday’s Medal Series racing.
The effect of the ‘adjustment’ is to allow more of the medal series qualifiers to have the opportunity to improve their position in the two final races while maintaining the overall status relationship built-up through the earlier series races.
The Nacra 17 also have a two race final series but with the score adjustment depending on the points difference between two boats. Where it is greater than 9 points, the score of the lower placed boat will be reduced so that the difference with the boat ahead of her is 9 points.
Britain has competitors in all three fleets, with John Gimson and Anna Burnet in 3rd in the Nacra 17, James Grummett and Rhos Hawes 8th in the 49er, and Freya Black and Saskia Tidey 10th in the 49erFX.
Medal Series competitors – showing nett pts and adjusted pts
49er – Medal Series scores after 12 races (82 entries)
1st NZL MENZIES / LEE RUSH – – 57 = 25 pts
2nd AUS PRICE / PAUL – – 61 = 27 pts
3rd GER MEGGENDORFER / SPRANGER – – 63 = 28 pts
4th NED LAMBRIEX / WERKEN – – 71 = 31 pts
5th AUT PRETTNER / FLACHBERGER – – 71 = 31 pts
6th FRA FISCHER / PEQUIN – – 73 = 32 pts
7th POL BUKSAK / GWOZDZ – – 81 = 36 pts
8th GBR GRUMMETT / HAWES – – 88 = 39 pts
9th DEN RASK / JENSEN – – 90 = 40 pts
10th POL STANIUL / SZTORCH – – 91 = 40 pts
49erFX – Medal Series scores after 13 races (52 entries)
1st ESP 76 Paula BARCELÓ / Maria CANTERO – – 66 = 29 pts
2nd FRA PEYRE / RIOU – – 86 = 38 pts
3rd BEL MAENHAUT / GEURTS – – 86 = 38 pts
4th GER BERGMANN / WILLE – – 88 = 39 pts
5th NOR ANDERSEN / EDLAND – – 89 = 39 pts
6th GER SCHEEL / FEILCKE – – 92 = 40 pts
7th DEN 41 SEATON / ANDERSEN – – 99 = 44 pts
8th POL MELZACKA / JANKOWIAK – – 103 = 45 pts
9th CAN LEWIN-LAFRANCE / LEWIN-LAFRANCE – – 104 = 46 pts
10th GBR BLACK / TIDEY – – 108 = 48 pts
Nacra 17 – Medal Series scores after 15 races (35 entries)
1st ITA UGOLINI / GIUBILEI – – 50 = 50 pts
2nd FRA MOURNIAC / RETORNAZ – – 58 = 58 pts
3rd GBR GIMSON / BURNET – – 64 = 64 pts
4th ARG MAJDALANI / BOSCO 78 = 73 pts
5th SWE SVENSSON / DACKHAMMAR – – 87 = 82 pts
6th SWE JÄRUDD / JONSSON 94 = 82 pts
7th AUS LIDDELL / BROWN – – 111 = 82 pts
8th NED OFFERMAN / HOUTMAN – – 114 = 82 pts
9th AUS GARGETT / HOFFMAN – – 124 = 82 pts
10th NED BOUWER / HIN – – 125 = 82 pts