Medal Series set on Penultimate day of Formula Kite World Championships

Fortune favours the brave in the Medal Series of the Formula Kite 2026 World Championships on Saturday.

As we head into Saturday’s medal series, it’s all to play for, with the top two riders in both the men’s and women’s fleets advancing straight into their respective finals, each carrying a one-race win advantage.

The rest of the top 10 will battle it out through the three stages of the Medal Series: Quarter-Final, Semi-Final and Final.

Kiteboards ranked third to fifth in the Opening Series qualify directly for the Semi-Final, while those ranked sixth to tenth enter the Quarter-Final. From there the top two also advance to the Semi-Final.

From the Semi-Final the top two riders go through to the Final. The Final is won by the first rider to score two wins.

Britain has Lily Young in the women’s Medal series, she went through in 9th place, and will compete in the quarter final to advance any further.

In the men no British competitor made it into the top ten, Sam Dickinson falling ten points short in 12th place.

Medal Series Top 10 Women:

1st NED Jessie Kampman – Direct to Final

2nd FRA Lauriane Nolot – Direct to Final

3rd USA Daniela Moroz

4th FRA lysa Caval

5th CHN Si Wang

6th CHN Chenxue Liu

7th POL Izabela Satrjan

8th CHN Wan LI

9th GBR Lily Young

10th SUI Elena Lengwiler

Medal Series Top 10 Men:

1st SGP Maximilian Maeder – Direct to Final

2nd SUI Gian Stragiotti – Direct to Final

3rd ITA Riccardo Pianosi

4th BRA Bruno Lobo

5th AUT Valentin Bontus

6th CHN Haoran Zhang

7th CHN Qibin Huang

8th GER Jannis Maus

9th BRA Lucas Fonseca

10th CRO Martin Dolenc