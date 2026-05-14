America’s Cup – Postponement of Naples Preliminary AC40 Regatta

America’s Cup Race Director Iain Murray, has postponed the Naples Preliminary RegaGa scheduled for 25-28 June 2026.

The cancellation of the event, dated 8 May, and never officially announced, follows correspondence from ACE Italy, stating that the America’s Cup Protocol (ACP) Board, after consultation with the Host venue, has decided it is not possible for ACP to hold the June Naples Preliminary RegaGa.

The advice indicates that it can be held in Naples in the foreseeable future.

The dates and details will be provided to Competitors by ACE in accordance with Protocol Article 11.1(b)*.

With the 38th America’s Cup Match not until July 2027, the first preliminary regatta of the America’s Cup, a long-weekend of AC40 fleet racing, is due to take place in front of the Port of Cagliari from 21 to 24 May 2026.

We still await information for the 2027 Final Preliminary event (sailed in AC75s) or the Louis Vuitton Challenger’s Selection Series (CSS) for the Louis Vuitton Cup) that precedes the actual America’s Cup.

The 2027 Preliminary Regatta(s) have considerable importance . . . Points scored during the 2027 Preliminary Regatta(s) will be carried forward to the CSS in a manner to be determined by ACP and specified in the relevant Race Conditions.

REGATTA DIRECTOR NOTICE 001 available here . . .

Note: 11.1(b)* – reqiures that: ACP shall provide no less than sixty (60) days’ notice to Competitors of any rescheduled Initial Preliminary Regatta or the Youth and Women’s AC.