America’s Cup – La Roche-Posay Racing Team call themselves underdogs?

La Roche-Posay Racing Team call themselves underdogs. But is that that really true when you look at what they’ve built in Lorient?

France has produced many sailing champions but never an America’s Cup winner. Niall Myant-Best goes inside the French challenger’s base in Lorient to find out whether that’s about to change.

He examines the French Challenger’s strategies for winning the Auld Mug and takes look back at over 50 years of French America’s Cup history.

Featuring skipper Quentin Delapierre, sailor Amélie Grassi, Technical Director Antoine Carraz, Sporting Director Philippe Presti, and CEO Stéphan Kandler.



The Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta Sardinia, 21 to 24 May, featuring the 38th America’s Cup teams racing in their AC40s at the first AC38 Preliminary Regatta on the Road to Naples 2027.

The actual 38th America’s Cup Match is not until July 2027, but they will have to be ready for the Preliminary events: the 2027 Final Preliminary event (sailed in AC75s) and the Louis Vuitton Challenger’s Selection Series (CSS) for the Louis Vuitton Cup) that precede the actual America’s Cup.

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38th America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta – First competitive meeting for AC38 Teams