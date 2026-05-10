Claveau and Verdier take win in 2026 CIC Med Channel Race

After 5 days, 23 hours, and 19 minutes of racing, PHARE 40 team of Mathieu Claveau and François Verdier claimed the Trophy for the 2nd edition of the CIC MED CHANNEL RACE.

STELLA NOVA finished second, 10 minutes behind PHARE40, and then RDT LOGISTIC – OCEAN CONNECT 45 minutes behind the winner. It took no more than 45 minutes to complete the podium for this race.

AQUAMARIN finished in 4th position, FLAMINGO ROSSO finished 5th, LES AILES DE CHARLOTTE finished 6th, less than an hour and a half behind the winner.