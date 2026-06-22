Black Jack 100 Claims Newport Bermuda Race Line Honours

Sunday morning, Tristan Le Brun Black Jack 100 crossed the finish line under St. David’s Lighthouse to claim Newport Bermuda Race Line Honours.

The seasoned crew finished their Thrash to the Onion Patch with a time of one day, 11 hours, 26 minutes, 46 seconds—one of the fastest in the races history and less than one hour behind the 2016 record set by Comanche.

As is tradition, CCA Commodore Chace Anderson and RBYC Commodore Hal Kemp presented the boat with two bottles of champagne and a tray of Dark ‘N Stormies on the RBYC docks after Black Jack motored its way to Hamilton.

Also crossing the finish line on Sunday were Space Monkey, Denali 4, OC 86, and Il Mostro.