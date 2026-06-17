Maxi Inshore Challenge Final at Loro Piana Giraglia

The last day of Loro Piana Giraglia inshore/coastal racing took place with the two maxi fleets off on a shortened 12-mile coastal race.

Sir Peter Ogden’s Jethou did well to keep the larger, faster yachts behind her, and went on to win the race under IRC corrected time, with George Sakellaris’ 72ft Proteus second. Capricorno finished third under IRC.

Despite a disappointing sixth, Karel Komárek’s 100ft V had done enough to win the class for the larger/faster maxis, finishing on 16 points, two ahead of Jethou with Galateia third on 20.

The outstanding performance of the regatta came from Carlo Puri Negri’s Farr/Felci 70 Atalanta II which won Tuesday’s race in the small maxi class, leaving her unbeaten here.

The Volvo Ocean 60 Fincantieri-Doers on Board was second, leaving Guido Paolo Gamucci’s Cippa Lippa X to finish third under IRC.

However this was not enough to displace the canting keel Mylius 60 which ended up second overall on 14 points, behind Atalanta II on 5, with Benoît de Froidmont Wally 60 Wallyño finishing third on 16.

Wednesday 17 June the offshore race of Loro Piana Giraglia will set sail from Saint-Tropez.

Series Results class Group IRC 0 MAXI A

1st CAY V Komarek Karel – – 16 pts

2nd GBR JETHOU Sir Ogden Peter – – 18 pts

3rd CAY GALATEIA Flowers Chris – Leuschen David – – 20 pts

4th ITA MY SONG Loro Piana Pier Luigi – – 20 pts

5th USA PROTEUS Sakellaris George – – 20 pts

6th ITA CAPRICORNO Del Bono Alessandro – – 22 pts

7th MON LEOPARD 3 Schuijff Joost – – 24 pts

Series Results class Group IRC 0 MAXI B

1st ITA ATALANTA II Puri Negri Carlo – – 5 pts

2nd ITA CIPPA LIPPA X Gamucci Guido Paolo – – 14 pts

3rd BEL WALLYNO De Froidmont Benoit – – 16 pts

4th ITA SUD Muratore Lorenzo – – 20 pts

5th GBR AEGIR Rann Phillip – – 25 pts

6th GBR BARUNA OF 1938 Baruna of 1938 – – 30 pts

7th NED MONTRACHET Schuijt Robert – – 37 pts

8th ITA MOONSHINE Brunello Stefano – – 48 pts

9th ITA FINCANTIERI – DOERS ON BOARD Fincantieri SPA – – 50 pts