140 Teams Register for Historic 100th Star Class Bacardi Cup in First 24 Hours

Within the first 24 hours of registration opening, 140 teams secured their place in the centennial edition of one of sailing’s most iconic events, set to take place March 7-13, 2027, on Biscayne Bay in Miami.

The entry list already reads like a who’s who of international sailing. Among those entered are six-time consecutive Bacardi Cup champions Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada, 2026 Bacardi Cup champions Paul Cayard and Frithjof Kleen, and 2018 winners Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi.

Their participation highlights the enduring appeal of an event that continues to attract some of the sport’s most accomplished sailors.

The centennial edition is also drawing champions from across the event’s rich history. Three-time Bacardi Cup winner Peter Wright is among the early entries, bringing with him a connection to the regatta that spans more than five decades.

Wright won his first Bacardi Cup in 1975, sailing with his father, Peter Wright Sr., and capturing the title before his 21st birthday. His return for the 100th edition is a reminder of the unique legacy of an event that has connected generations of sailors since 1927.

Since 1927, forty-five different skippers have claimed the BACARDI Cup crown. Ding Schoonmaker stands as the undisputed king, with eight victories between 1951 and 1977. Mark Reynolds got closest to challenging Schoonmaker’s record, boasting seven wins between 1984 and 2002.

More recently, Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada have made history with six consecutive wins since 2020.

With more than eight months remaining before racing begins, entries are expected to continue building as sailors finalize plans to participate in what promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime event.