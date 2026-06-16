Russian warship fires warning shots at British yacht off the Isle of Wight

A Russian warship is reported to have fired warning shots at a British yacht in the English Channel.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the coastguard received reports on Tuesday morning from a British-flagged civilian vessel sailing near the Admiral Grigorovich, a Russian frigate.

The British ship reported that the Grigorovich had fired warning shots after the two vessels sailed close to each other in the Channel south of the Isle of Wight, in international waters.

A seaboat from HMS Tyne checked the yacht and no injuries or damage was reported.

The Grigorovich had earlier been observed escorting shadow oil tankers in the Channel and was being monitored by HMS Tyne and HMS Mersey.

Sunday a team of Royal Marines seized a Russian shadow fleet tanker, the Smyrtos, in the English Channel for the first time.