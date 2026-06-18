2026 Switch Class Global Championship Relocates to Torbole, Lake Garda

The Switch dinghy class agreed to relocate the 2026 Global Championship to Circolo Vela Torbole, Lake Garda, scheduled for 8 to 11 October.

Alongside it, the 2026 Switch Global Youth Championships will be held at Fraglia Vela Malcesine, in conjunction with the FIV Italian Youth Open Foiling Championships, from 15 to 18 October.

The relocation reflects the class’s wish to hold its two events in close proximity to one another.

Keeping them together allows charter and service to be organised more efficiently, helps maximise overall numbers, and makes it easier for the youth sailors who will be competing in both.