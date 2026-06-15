Vendée Arctique – Sam Goodchild holds lead approaching finish

After eight days at sea in the third edition of the Vendée Arctique, the fleet is approaching the finish at Les Sables d’Olonne, France.

Sailing solo, non-stop, and without assistance, they have crossed the Arctic Circle at the point of their choosing and are returning to the Vendée port finish.

Leader Monday morning (15 June) is Sam Goodchild on MACIF Sante Prevoyance sailing at 8.6 knots with 107 nm to the finish.

Second is Elodie Bonafous on Association Petits Princes – Queguiner sailing at 7.2 knots with 112 nm to the finish.

In third is Ambrogio Beccaria on Allagrande Mapei

In fourth is Violette Dorange on Initiatives Coeur and fifth Francesca Clapcich on 11th Hour Racing.