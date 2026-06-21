Spain’s Los Gallos win SailGP Canada Sail Grand Prix Halifax

Spain’s Los Gallos stormed to their first event victory of the 2026 Rolex SailGP Championship after a dramatic final day of racing at the Canada Sail Grand Prix | Halifax.

Conditions were very different to that of the day 1 non-foiling, drifting races, with Sunday’s challenging conditions that began at 14 knots (27 km/h) right on the upper limit for the large 27.5m wing and light-air foils, that the teams used for day 2.

After the final set of group races, the four qualifier Final Race was between Tom Slingsby’s Bond Flying Roos AUS, Nathan Outtridge and Artemis SWE, Sebastien Schneiter and Explora Swiss, and Diego Botin and Los Gallos ESP.

From the start Los Gallos rounded the first mark narrowly ahead of Switzerland before the four boats split across the course on a tactical upwind leg.

Artemis surged into contention and stole the lead on leg five, only for Botín and his crew to strike back immediately.

A decisive pass on leg six handed Spain’s Los Gallos the advantage, and this time there was nothing Sweden’s Artemis could do to respond. Explora Swiss took third and Bonds Flying Roos were fourth.

So ended a controversial Grand Prix, that was forced to introduce a last minute two Group (6 and 7 teams) format when strong winds were forecast, with the chance of more mayhem and damage. The opposite actually occurred and the format meant more starts and a four boat final.

SailGP will now have to think seriously about maintaining the two Group format, with the increase in race numbers. Rather than the big pack push-and-shove start and first mark mayhem, with the chance of multiple boat damage . . . unless that is considered part of the attraction like a ‘demolition derby’.

Dylan Fletcher and Emirates GBR rounded out an event to forget with a nose dive during warm-up, which damaged both the wing and jib, and sent them in for an early shower.

Emirates GBR Shore Team Manager Matt Haslam said: “There’s quite a lot of damage to the wing but in terms of the platform of the F50, that’s mostly superficial damage.”

The win for Botin and Los Gallos ended the Bonds Flying Roos’ bid for a record fourth consecutive event win to claim the Halifax crown.

Despite finishing fourth, Slingsby’s Bonds Flying Roos strengthen their hold on the overall 2026 Season Leaderboard with an 18 point lead over Los Gallos and Emirates GBR who are tied on 44 points.

Next event for SailGP is the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix in Portsmouth UK on July 25-26.