Emirates GBR hoping to recreate success of England World Cup team

SailGP is set to return this weekend with the Canada Sail Grand Prix | Halifax which gets under way today, Saturday 20 June at 20:00 hrs UK time (16:00 local).

More than 12,000 official spectators are expected across the two-day event with the full 13 international teams set to compete as New Zealand’s ‘Black Foils’ return to the start line, together with the three repaired F50 from the New York event.

The Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team is hoping to repeat the success of the England World Cup team.

Emirates currently sit second on the 2026 Season leaderboard on 44 points, 11 points behind Australia’s BONDS Flying Roos in first, while the US SailGP Team is in third on 36 points.

The Brits are currently defending champions in Halifax after taking the win at the last event in 2024. Back then, double Olympic gold medallist Giles Scott was at the wheel of Emirates GBR F50.

Scott is now Driver of the North Star Canada SailGP Team and Dylan Fletcher helms Emirates GBR.

Another Brit helming in Halifax is Paul Goodison for the Brazilian team, with Martine Grael moving to strategist. Scott, Fletcher and Goodison are also involved with America’s Cup teams for the 2027 Cup.

Following the Canada Sail Grand Prix this weekend, the Rolex SailGP Championship heads to Portsmouth UK for the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix on 25-26 July.