Atalanta II and Proteus top Loro Piana Giraglia Maxi classes

The offshore race, the fifth event in the International Maxi Association’s 2025-26 Mediterranean Maxi Offshore Challenge concluded the 73rd Loro Piana Giraglia.

The maxi results from the four days of inshore/coastal races, that took place from Saint-Tropez last week over 13-16 June and the offshore race have now been combined. Coming out on top is Yacht Club Italiano member Carlo A Puri Negri and his Atalanta II.

His much-travelled 70ft Farr/Felci design had a superb series: set-up by her tremendous five wins (from five races) in the smaller maxi class in Saint-Tropez, she then sealed the deal by finishing a worthy second overall in the offshore race among the 19 entries in the IRC 0 maxi class.

Looking at the season overall, Atalanta II (left) is now the clear leader the IMA’s 2025-26 Mediterranean Maxi Offshore Challenge on 198 points.

She lies ahead of Pascale Decaux’s Wallycento Tilakkhana II, maxi winner of April’s La Larga on 160 points and Louis Balcaen’s Maxi 72 Balthasar, outright winner of last October’s Rolex Middle Sea Race on 145.

The maxi class, IRC 0 in the Loro Piana Giraglia offshore race was won by Guido Paolo Gamucci’s Cippa Lippa X. The canting keel Mylius 60 also secured sixth place in the full fleet of 65 in the IRC class (won by the TP52 Arkas Blue Moon).

At the prize-giving Saturday at the Yacht Club Italiano Carlo Puri Negri was presented with the prize for the Best Placed IMA member overall.

In the combined results for the Loro Piana Giraglia inshore/coastal and offshore races, his Atalanta II was first in the class of smaller maxis competing, with Cippa Lippa X and Benoît de Froidmont’s Wally 60 Wallyño completing the podium.

Meanwhile in the larger maxi class, George Sakellaris’ Maxi 72 Proteus prevailed in the combined results ahead of event sponsor Pier Luigi Loro Piana’s 80ft My Song and Alessandro Del Bono’s Capricorno.

The IMA’s 2025/26 Mediterranean Maxi Offshore Challenge continues with the Aegean 600 starting on 5 July.