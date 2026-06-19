44Cup resumes in Marstrand with GeMera Racing leading

The 44Cup resumes next week for the third event of the 2026 season, the fleet making their annual pilgrimage to the paradise island of Marstrand on Sweden’s rocky west coast.

As usual the event is being supported by Artemis Technologies and Marstrands Segelsällska.

Markus Törnqvist’s GeMera Racing, which is currently leading the 2026 44Cup will have the honour of being fitted with the series’ golden wheels (the equivalent of the Tour de France’s yellow jersey) when racing gets underway.

After two events the leaderboard remains very close with GeMera Racing leading on 5 pts, Hugues Lepic and Pietro Loro Piana’s Aleph Racing just a point behind GeMera Racing on six.

Followed by Vladimir Prosikhin’s Team Nika, John Bassadone’s Peninsula Racing (winner of this season’s first event in Puerto Calero) and Chris Bake’s Team Aqua, all on eight, with Nico Poons’ Team Charisma, a past winner in Marstrand, holding sixth place on nine points.

After a practice day on Wednesday 24 June, racing proper will start on Thursday 25 June culminating in the final day Sunday 29 June with up to three races scheduled each day.

44Cup Leaderboard after 2 events:

1st SWE GeMera Racing 5 pts

2nd FRA Aleph Racing 6 pts

3rd MON Team Nika 8 pts

4th GBR Peninsula Racing 8 pts

5th GBR Team Aqua 8 pts

6th MON Team Charisma 9 pts

7th SWE Artemis Racing 14 pts

8th SUI Black Star Sailing Team 16 pts

9th TUR WOW! Sailing Team 17 pts

10th SLO Team Ceeref Vaider 21 pts