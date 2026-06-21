Takashi Okura’s Sled crowned winner of the 2026 Rolex TP52 World Championship at the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda. Second place for Swedish team Trinity Racing, third for Germany’s Platoon Aviation.
The high powered team on Sled was led by Helm Australian Adam Beashel, standing in for Japanese owner Takashi Okura, Sled’s tactical calls were made by Italian Checco Bruni and six times America’s Cup winner Kiwi Murray Jones in the role of strategist.
Second place in Porto Cervo went to Joakim Sundberg’s Swedish entry Trinity Racing, making their debut in the 52 Super Series circuit this season and competing in their first world championship, with Ed Baird on tactics.
Third place went to Harm Müller-Spreer’s Platoon Aviation, with Vasco Vascotto calling tactics and Olympic champion Jordi Calafat in the role of strategist.
It was a disappointing day for Hong Kong team Alpha+, who left the dock this morning at the top of the provisional standings, only to be knocked off the world championship podium after a 12th-place finish in the single race sailed Saturday.
2026 Rolex TP52 World Championship
1st JPN Sled – – 47 pts
2nd SWE Trinity – – 49 pts
3rd GER Platoon Aviation – – 53 pts
4th HKG ALPHA+ – – 55 pts
5th ITA Alkedo Vitamina – – 56 pts
6th FRA PAPREC – – 61 pts
7th NED No Way Back – – 69 pts
8th TUR Provezza – – 71 pts
9th GBR Alegre – – 72 pts
10th THA VĀYU – – 73 pts
11th BRA CRIOULA – – 76 pts
12th FRA Teasing Machine – – 82 pts
13th GBR Gladiator – – 88 pts
14th BRA Caballo Loco – – 102 pts
15th ITA Vudu – – 126 pts