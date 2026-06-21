Takashi Okura’s Sled crowned winner of the 2026 Rolex TP52 World Championship at the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda. Second place for Swedish team Trinity Racing, third for Germany’s Platoon Aviation.

The high powered team on Sled was led by Helm Australian Adam Beashel, standing in for Japanese owner Takashi Okura, Sled’s tactical calls were made by Italian Checco Bruni and six times America’s Cup winner Kiwi Murray Jones in the role of strategist.

Second place in Porto Cervo went to Joakim Sundberg’s Swedish entry Trinity Racing, making their debut in the 52 Super Series circuit this season and competing in their first world championship, with Ed Baird on tactics.

Third place went to Harm Müller-Spreer’s Platoon Aviation, with Vasco Vascotto calling tactics and Olympic champion Jordi Calafat in the role of strategist.

It was a disappointing day for Hong Kong team Alpha+, who left the dock this morning at the top of the provisional standings, only to be knocked off the world championship podium after a 12th-place finish in the single race sailed Saturday.

2026 Rolex TP52 World Championship

1st JPN Sled – – 47 pts

2nd SWE Trinity – – 49 pts

3rd GER Platoon Aviation – – 53 pts

4th HKG ALPHA+ – – 55 pts

5th ITA Alkedo Vitamina – – 56 pts

6th FRA PAPREC – – 61 pts

7th NED No Way Back – – 69 pts

8th TUR Provezza – – 71 pts

9th GBR Alegre – – 72 pts

10th THA VĀYU – – 73 pts

11th BRA CRIOULA – – 76 pts

12th FRA Teasing Machine – – 82 pts

13th GBR Gladiator – – 88 pts

14th BRA Caballo Loco – – 102 pts

15th ITA Vudu – – 126 pts