Kiel Week 2026 – Day 1 off to a slow start

Opening day of Kieler Woche 2026 suffered from a lack of a decent breeze, only the women’s 49erFX class completing their races in the Olympic Classes.

Three races completed for the 52 entries with Georgia and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE of Canada topping the leaderboard with two race wins.

Second are Helen PAIS and Helen AUSMAN of Estonia with a 1 and 2, and third Britain’s Florence BRELLISFORD and Sophie RAVEN with a 3 and 1.

Other GBR results were: 4th Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY with 2 and 3, and 6th Eleanor KEERS and Jessica JOBSON with a 3 and 4.

Women’s 49erFX – Leaders after 3 races, 1 discard

1st CAN 71 Georgia / Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE 1 1 -12 – – 2 pts

2nd EST 305 Helen PAIS / Helen AUSMAN 1 2 -9 – – 3 pts

3rd GBR 148 Florence BRELLISFORD / Sophie RAVEN 3 1 -18 – – 4 pts

4th GBR 24 Freya BLACK / Saskia TIDEY 2 -18 3 – – 5 pts

5th GER 170 Jule ERNST / Lea ADOLPH 2 5 -6 – – 7 pts

6th GBR 38 Eleanor KEERS / Jessica JOBSON 3 4 -7 – – 7 pts

7th DEN 142 Josefine / Nanna SCHROLL NØRGAARD -8 6 2 – – 8 pts

8th DEN 13 Johanne / Andrea SCHMIDT 4 -13 5 – – 9 pts

9th SUI 434 Henri ROTHACHER / Noah STREMPFER 8 -27 2 – – 10 pts

10th GER 55 Marla BERGMANN / Hanna WILLE -16 3 7 – – 10 pts

Full results available here . . .