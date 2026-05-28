IMA Maxi Europeans – Jethou leads overall on Penultimate day at Sorrento

The IMA Maxi European Championship 2026 continued Wednesday in the Gulf of Naples, with the third day of inshore racing in Sorrento.

With the discard now coming into play ahead of Thursday’s final day, Jethou leads overall, followed by Northstar of Peter Dubens, member of the CRV Italia, while Bella Mente sits in third position.

The 30nm course from the start near Marina Piccola in Sorrento took the fleet all the way to the foot of Mount Vesuvius, between Naples and Castellammare, before returning to Sorrento for the finish line.

In the Maxi Grand Prix division, winner was Jethou of Sir Peter Ogden, with New Zealand sailing legend Brad Butterworth calling tactics, ahead of Jolt of Peter Harrison and Bella Mente of Hap Fauth with Terry Hutchinson on tactics.

In the Maxi 1 division, the fastest yacht across the finish line was V of Karel Komarek, with Ken Read and Olympic gold medalist Sime Fantela onboard.

Second place went to the other Wallycento Galateia of David Leuschen and Chris Flowers, while the Italian Capricorno of Alessandro Del Bono completed today’s podium.

The same trio also occupies the top three positions in the provisional overall standings. Only two points separate first from fifth overall.

In Maxi 3, competing on a 22-nautical-mile course, the best performer of the day was Cippa Lippa X of Guido Paolo Gamucci, ahead of Manticore of Franz Baruffaldi and Sensei of Jean Sebastien Decaux.

In the overall Maxi 3 standings, Cippa Lippa X and Manticore lead the fleet, followed by the Belgian Kallima of Paul Berger.

In the Maxi 4 and 5 groups, Fra Diavolo of Vincenzo Addessi was the top performer of the day, ahead of Why Not of Lasse Petterson and H2O of Riccardo De Michele.

Fra Diavolo also maintains a solid lead in the provisional overall standings, ahead of H2O and Yoru of Luigi Sala in third.